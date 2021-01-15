Professor of Biblical Theology, Dr. Scott Hahn, Discusses the Gospel of Mark | EWTN News Nightly Professor of Biblical Theology and the New Evangelization at the Franciscan University of Steubenville… More





Professor of Biblical Theology and the New Evangelization at the Franciscan University of Steubenville, Dr. Scott Hahn joins to discuss the difference between the Gospel of Mark and the other gospels. We are in "Year B" in the three-year cycle in the Lectionary at Mass. This means we will be reading the Gospel of Mark, which is a little different from the others. Dr. Hahn tells us about St. Mark the Evangelist as a person and also shares his favorite passages in Mark's gospel, particularly ones we might hear at Mass in the upcoming weeks.