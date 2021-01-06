T. S. Eliot reads "Journey of the Magi" A rare recording taken from a live interview T. S. Eliot did for the BBC, broadcast during World War II. The original audio was pretty bad, but I cleaned it … More

T. S. Eliot reads "Journey of the Magi"



