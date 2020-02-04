BURIAL OF THE ALLELUIA - To be done this Saturday evening.

The Alleluia is not used throughout pre-Lent and Lent. The Hebrew word means ‘praise be to God’ - we restrain our jubilation and joyful praise of God during this most sacred time of preparation and … More

The Alleluia is not used throughout pre-Lent and Lent. The Hebrew word means ‘praise be to God’ - we restrain our jubilation and joyful praise of God during this most sacred time of preparation and during Our Lord’s Fasting, Temptation, Passion & Death. The Alleluia will then rise again as a symbol of Our Lord’s Resurrection from the dead on Easter morn.

1. Write the word Alleluia on a piece of paper. (This can be done in its musical form, image attached).

2. Place the Alleluia parchment in a box (coffin). Otherwise in some plastic to ensure it does not erode.

3. Bury the Alleluia coffin in the ground.

4. Place a wooden cross about the Alleluia grave and write: "Hic Jacet Alleluia" (Here lies the Alleluia).

5. Dig up the Alleluia on Easter Sunday and rejoice.