Order of Malta Goes Ahead With Electing a Puppet Grand Master

The Order of Malta, an almost 1000-year-old institution, announced on Twitter.com (November 4) that its elections will be held as planned on November 7/8 despite objections.
Rigid protocols will be in place to avoid Covid-19 contagions. The former member Henry Sire writes on Twitter.com that this will be a pseudo-election as most of the electors will not participate because of Covid travel restrictions.
“A press release is apparently pre-written to announce Fra Marco Luzzago as the new puppet Grand Master,” Sire knows.
