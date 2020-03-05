Clicks156
Time of plague
What is the Catholic response in a time of plague - ‘Tempore Mortalitatis’? Far from changing normative disciplines and liturgical praxis, the Church, as in ages past, turns Her eyes toward Heaven, …More
What is the Catholic response in a time of plague - ‘Tempore Mortalitatis’?
Far from changing normative disciplines and liturgical praxis, the Church, as in ages past, turns Her eyes toward Heaven, beseeching the mercy and clemency of Almighty God; in this spirit were born the Rogation Procession/Mass, the Mass in time of plague, the Mass for the Sick etc.
Rogation Procession/Mass:
maternalheart.org/…/rogation_mass.p…
Mass for the Sick:
maternalheart.org/…/for_the_sick.pdf
In 470, during a time of unusual calamities (storms, floods, earthquakes, plagues), Bishop Mamertus of Vienne in Gaul originated an annual observance of penitential exercises for the three days before the Feast of the Ascension.
Rogation Procession Prayers:
Arise, O Lord, help us and deliver us for Thy name’s sake. V. We have heard, O God, with our ears; our fathers have told us. Glory be to the Father.
Litany of the Saints...
Psalm 69...
V. Save Thy servants.
R. Who hope in Thee, O my God.
V. Be unto us, O Lord, a tower of strength.
R. From the face of the enemy.
V. Let not the enemy prevail against us.
R. Nor the son of wickedness have power to
hurt us.
V. O Lord, deal not with us according to our sins.
R. Neither requite us according to our iniquities.
V. Let us pray for our Sovereign Pontiff N.
R. The Lord preserve him, and give him life and make him blessed upon the earth, and deliver him not up to the will of his enemies.
V. Let us pray for our benefactors.
R. Vouchsafe, O Lord, for Thy name's sake, to reward with eternal life all those who do us good, Amen.
V. Let us pray for the faithful departed.
R. Eternal rest give unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them.
V. May they rest in peace.
R. Amen.
V. For our absent brethren.
R. Save Thy servants, who hope in Thee, O my God.
V. Send them help, O Lord, from the holy place.
R. And from Sion protect them.
V. O Lord, hear my prayer.
R. And let my cry come unto Thee.
V. The Lord be with you.
R. And with Thy spirit.
V. Let us pray.
O God, whose property is always to have mercy and to spare, receive our humble petition: that we, and all Thy servants who are bound by the chains of sin, may by the compassion of Thy goodness mercifully be absolved.
Graciously hear, we beseech. Thee, O Lord, the prayers of Thy suppliants, and pardon the sins of them that confess to Thee: that, in Thy bounty, Thou mayest grant us both pardon and peace.
In Thy clemency, O Lord, show unto us Thine unspeakable mercy: that Thou mayest both loose us from all our sins, and deliver us from the punishments which we deserve for them.
O God, who by sin art offended and by pen- ance pacified, mercifully regard the prayers of Thy people making supplication to Thee, and turn away the scourges of Thine anger, which we deserve for our sins.
Almighty, everlasting God have mercy upon Thy servant N., our Sovereign Pontiff, and direct him according to Thy clemency into the way of everlasting salvation, that by Thy grace he may both desire those things that are pleasing to Thee, and perform them with all his strength.
O God, from Whom are all holy desires, right counsels, and just works, give to Thy servants that peace which the world cannot give: that our hearts being devoted to the keeping of Thy commandments, and the fear of enemies being removed, the times, by Thy protection, may be peaceful.
Inflame, O Lord, our reins and hearts with the fire of the Holy Ghost: that we may serve Thee with a chaste body and please Thee with a clean heart. O God, the Creator and Redeemer of all the faithful, give to the souls of Thy servants departed the remission of all their sins: that through devout supplications they may obtain the pardon which they have always desired.
Go before, we beseech Thee, O Lord, our actions by Thine inspirations, and further them by Thine gracious assistance; that every word and work of ours may begin always from Thee, and through Thee be happily ended.
Almighty, everlasting God, Who hast dominion over the living and the dead, and art merciful to all, of whom Thou fore-knowest that they will be Thine by faith and good works: we humbly beseech Thee, that they for whom we intend to pour forth our prayers, whether this present world still detain them in the flesh, or the world to come hath already received them out of their bodies, may, through the intercession of all Thy Saints, by the clemency of Thy goodness, obtain the remission of all their sins. Through our Lord.
The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has …More
The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has arrested this scourge in many places.
Stella Coeli
The Star of Heaven that nourished the Lord
drove away the plague of death which the first
parents of man brought into the world. May
this bright Star now vouchsafe to extinguish
that foul constellation whose battles have
slain the people with the wound of death.
O most pious Star of the Sea, preserve us from
pestilence; hear us, O Lady, for Thy Son honours
Thee by denying Thee nothing. Save us, O Jesus,
for whom Thy Virgin Mother supplicates Thee.
V: Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
R: That we may be made worthy of the promises
of Christ.
Let us pray
O God of mercy, God of pity, God of benign clemency,
Thou Who hast had compassion on the affliction of Thy
people, and hast said to the angel striking them, “Stop thy
hand;” for the love of this glorious Star, whose breasts
Thou didst sweetly drink as antidote for our crimes,
grant the assistance of Thy grace, that we may be safely freed
from all pestilence, and from unprovided death; and mercifully
save us from the gulf of eternal perdition: through Thee,
Lord Jesus Christ, King of Glory, who livest and reignest,
world without end. Amen.
