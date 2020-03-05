What is the Catholic response in a time of plague - ‘Tempore Mortalitatis’? Far from changing normative disciplines and liturgical praxis, the Church, as in ages past, turns Her eyes toward Heaven, … More

What is the Catholic response in a time of plague - ‘Tempore Mortalitatis’?Far from changing normative disciplines and liturgical praxis, the Church, as in ages past, turns Her eyes toward Heaven, beseeching the mercy and clemency of Almighty God; in this spirit were born the Rogation Procession/Mass, the Mass in time of plague, the Mass for the Sick etc.Rogation Procession/Mass:Mass for the Sick:In 470, during a time of unusual calamities (storms, floods, earthquakes, plagues), Bishop Mamertus of Vienne in Gaul originated an annual observance of penitential exercises for the three days before the Feast of the Ascension.Rogation Procession Prayers:Arise, O Lord, help us and deliver us for Thy name’s sake. V. We have heard, O God, with our ears; our fathers have told us. Glory be to the Father.Litany of the Saints...Psalm 69...V. Save Thy servants.R. Who hope in Thee, O my God.V. Be unto us, O Lord, a tower of strength.R. From the face of the enemy.V. Let not the enemy prevail against us.R. Nor the son of wickedness have power tohurt us.V. O Lord, deal not with us according to our sins.R. Neither requite us according to our iniquities.V. Let us pray for our Sovereign Pontiff N.R. The Lord preserve him, and give him life and make him blessed upon the earth, and deliver him not up to the will of his enemies.V. Let us pray for our benefactors.R. Vouchsafe, O Lord, for Thy name's sake, to reward with eternal life all those who do us good, Amen.V. Let us pray for the faithful departed.R. Eternal rest give unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them.V. May they rest in peace.R. Amen.V. For our absent brethren.R. Save Thy servants, who hope in Thee, O my God.V. Send them help, O Lord, from the holy place.R. And from Sion protect them.V. O Lord, hear my prayer.R. And let my cry come unto Thee.V. The Lord be with you.R. And with Thy spirit.V. Let us pray.O God, whose property is always to have mercy and to spare, receive our humble petition: that we, and all Thy servants who are bound by the chains of sin, may by the compassion of Thy goodness mercifully be absolved.Graciously hear, we beseech. Thee, O Lord, the prayers of Thy suppliants, and pardon the sins of them that confess to Thee: that, in Thy bounty, Thou mayest grant us both pardon and peace.In Thy clemency, O Lord, show unto us Thine unspeakable mercy: that Thou mayest both loose us from all our sins, and deliver us from the punishments which we deserve for them.O God, who by sin art offended and by pen- ance pacified, mercifully regard the prayers of Thy people making supplication to Thee, and turn away the scourges of Thine anger, which we deserve for our sins.Almighty, everlasting God have mercy upon Thy servant N., our Sovereign Pontiff, and direct him according to Thy clemency into the way of everlasting salvation, that by Thy grace he may both desire those things that are pleasing to Thee, and perform them with all his strength.O God, from Whom are all holy desires, right counsels, and just works, give to Thy servants that peace which the world cannot give: that our hearts being devoted to the keeping of Thy commandments, and the fear of enemies being removed, the times, by Thy protection, may be peaceful.Inflame, O Lord, our reins and hearts with the fire of the Holy Ghost: that we may serve Thee with a chaste body and please Thee with a clean heart. O God, the Creator and Redeemer of all the faithful, give to the souls of Thy servants departed the remission of all their sins: that through devout supplications they may obtain the pardon which they have always desired.Go before, we beseech Thee, O Lord, our actions by Thine inspirations, and further them by Thine gracious assistance; that every word and work of ours may begin always from Thee, and through Thee be happily ended.Almighty, everlasting God, Who hast dominion over the living and the dead, and art merciful to all, of whom Thou fore-knowest that they will be Thine by faith and good works: we humbly beseech Thee, that they for whom we intend to pour forth our prayers, whether this present world still detain them in the flesh, or the world to come hath already received them out of their bodies, may, through the intercession of all Thy Saints, by the clemency of Thy goodness, obtain the remission of all their sins. Through our Lord.