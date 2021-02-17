Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 9,22-25. Jesus said to his disciples: "The Son of Man must suffer greatly and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests, and the scribes, and … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 9,22-25.

Jesus said to his disciples: "The Son of Man must suffer greatly and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests, and the scribes, and be killed and on the third day be raised."

Then he said to all, "If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me.

For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will save it.

What profit is there for one to gain the whole world yet lose or forfeit himself?"

Saint Gertrude of Helfta (1256-1301)

Benedictine nun

The Herald of Divine Love, Bk. III ch. 30, SC 143 (trans. Margaret Winkworth, © New York: Paulist Press, 1993, p. 201-202)

"Let him take up his cross and follow me"

As a feast was approaching, she began to feel unwell, and she desired that the Lord might keep her well until after the feast, or at least to mitigate the infirmity, that she might not be prevented from celebrating the feast; she would, however, submit herself entirely to the divine will.

She received this answer from the Lord: "By asking for this, and above all because you submit your will to mine, you lead me into a little garden of delights, planted with flowers and very lovely in my sight. But, you know, if I hear your prayer that you may not be hindered in my service, then I shall be following you to the part of the garden which you yourself prefer. While, if I do not grant your prayer, and you persevere in patience, then you will be following me to the part of the garden that I like better.

I take more pleasure in you if you have this desire in spite of your trouble than if you had had devotion together with sensible pleasure."