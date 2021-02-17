Clicks7
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 9,22-25. Jesus said to his disciples: "The Son of Man must suffer greatly and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests, and the scribes, and …More
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 9,22-25.
Jesus said to his disciples: "The Son of Man must suffer greatly and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests, and the scribes, and be killed and on the third day be raised."
Then he said to all, "If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me.
For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will save it.
What profit is there for one to gain the whole world yet lose or forfeit himself?"
Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB
Saint Gertrude of Helfta (1256-1301)
Benedictine nun
The Herald of Divine Love, Bk. III ch. 30, SC 143 (trans. Margaret Winkworth, © New York: Paulist Press, 1993, p. 201-202)
"Let him take up his cross and follow me"
As a feast was approaching, she began to feel unwell, and she desired that the Lord might keep her well until after the feast, or at least to mitigate the infirmity, that she might not be prevented from celebrating the feast; she would, however, submit herself entirely to the divine will.
She received this answer from the Lord: "By asking for this, and above all because you submit your will to mine, you lead me into a little garden of delights, planted with flowers and very lovely in my sight. But, you know, if I hear your prayer that you may not be hindered in my service, then I shall be following you to the part of the garden which you yourself prefer. While, if I do not grant your prayer, and you persevere in patience, then you will be following me to the part of the garden that I like better.
I take more pleasure in you if you have this desire in spite of your trouble than if you had had devotion together with sensible pleasure."
Jesus said to his disciples: "The Son of Man must suffer greatly and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests, and the scribes, and be killed and on the third day be raised."
Then he said to all, "If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me.
For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will save it.
What profit is there for one to gain the whole world yet lose or forfeit himself?"
Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB
Saint Gertrude of Helfta (1256-1301)
Benedictine nun
The Herald of Divine Love, Bk. III ch. 30, SC 143 (trans. Margaret Winkworth, © New York: Paulist Press, 1993, p. 201-202)
"Let him take up his cross and follow me"
As a feast was approaching, she began to feel unwell, and she desired that the Lord might keep her well until after the feast, or at least to mitigate the infirmity, that she might not be prevented from celebrating the feast; she would, however, submit herself entirely to the divine will.
She received this answer from the Lord: "By asking for this, and above all because you submit your will to mine, you lead me into a little garden of delights, planted with flowers and very lovely in my sight. But, you know, if I hear your prayer that you may not be hindered in my service, then I shall be following you to the part of the garden which you yourself prefer. While, if I do not grant your prayer, and you persevere in patience, then you will be following me to the part of the garden that I like better.
I take more pleasure in you if you have this desire in spite of your trouble than if you had had devotion together with sensible pleasure."
Book of Deuteronomy 30,15-20.
Moses said to the people: "Today I have set before you life and prosperity, death and doom.
If you obey the commandments of the LORD, your God, which I enjoin on you today, loving him, and walking in his ways, and keeping his commandments, statutes and decrees, you will live and grow numerous, and the LORD, your God, will bless you in the land you are entering to …More
Moses said to the people: "Today I have set before you life and prosperity, death and doom.
If you obey the commandments of the LORD, your God, which I enjoin on you today, loving him, and walking in his ways, and keeping his commandments, statutes and decrees, you will live and grow numerous, and the LORD, your God, will bless you in the land you are entering to …More
Book of Deuteronomy 30,15-20.
Moses said to the people: "Today I have set before you life and prosperity, death and doom.
If you obey the commandments of the LORD, your God, which I enjoin on you today, loving him, and walking in his ways, and keeping his commandments, statutes and decrees, you will live and grow numerous, and the LORD, your God, will bless you in the land you are entering to occupy.
If, however, you turn away your hearts and will not listen, but are led astray and adore and serve other gods,
I tell you now that you will certainly perish; you will not have a long life on the land which you are crossing the Jordan to enter and occupy.
I call heaven and earth today to witness against you: I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. Choose life, then, that you and your descendants may live,
by loving the LORD, your God, heeding his voice, and holding fast to him. For that will mean life for you, a long life for you to live on the land which the LORD swore he would give to your fathers Abraham, Isaac and Jacob."
Psalms 1,1-2.3.4.6.
Blessed the man who follows not
the counsel of the wicked
Nor walks in the way of sinners,
nor sits in the company of the insolent,
But delights in the law of the LORD
and meditates on his law day and night.
He is like a tree
planted near running water,
that yields its fruit in due season,
and whose leaves never fade.
Whatever he does, prospers.
Not so, the wicked, not so;
they are like chaff which the wind drives away.
For the LORD watches over the way of the just,
but the way of the wicked vanishes.
Moses said to the people: "Today I have set before you life and prosperity, death and doom.
If you obey the commandments of the LORD, your God, which I enjoin on you today, loving him, and walking in his ways, and keeping his commandments, statutes and decrees, you will live and grow numerous, and the LORD, your God, will bless you in the land you are entering to occupy.
If, however, you turn away your hearts and will not listen, but are led astray and adore and serve other gods,
I tell you now that you will certainly perish; you will not have a long life on the land which you are crossing the Jordan to enter and occupy.
I call heaven and earth today to witness against you: I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. Choose life, then, that you and your descendants may live,
by loving the LORD, your God, heeding his voice, and holding fast to him. For that will mean life for you, a long life for you to live on the land which the LORD swore he would give to your fathers Abraham, Isaac and Jacob."
Psalms 1,1-2.3.4.6.
Blessed the man who follows not
the counsel of the wicked
Nor walks in the way of sinners,
nor sits in the company of the insolent,
But delights in the law of the LORD
and meditates on his law day and night.
He is like a tree
planted near running water,
that yields its fruit in due season,
and whose leaves never fade.
Whatever he does, prospers.
Not so, the wicked, not so;
they are like chaff which the wind drives away.
For the LORD watches over the way of the just,
but the way of the wicked vanishes.