EASTER OCTAVE MONDAY« Therefore my heart is glad and my tongue rejoices;my body also will dwell securely. For You will notabandon my soul to Sheol. »(Psalm 16, 9)This is one of the effects that the Resurrection of Christproduced in the soul and heart of each personwho accepts to let himself be transformed and sanctified.In the face of our conversion failures,it is good to repeat this Psalm.Credit: Louise Cardin