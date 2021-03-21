March 22 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 8,1-11. Jesus went to the Mount of Olives. But early in the morning he arrived again in the temple area, and all the … More

March 22 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 8,1-11.

Jesus went to the Mount of Olives.

But early in the morning he arrived again in the temple area, and all the people started coming to him, and he sat down and taught them.

Then the scribes and the Pharisees brought a woman who had been caught in adultery and made her stand in the middle.

They said to him, "Teacher, this woman was caught in the very act of committing adultery.

Now in the law, Moses commanded us to stone such women. So what do you say?"

They said this to test him, so that they could have some charge to bring against him. Jesus bent down and began to write on the ground with his finger.

But when they continued asking him, he straightened up and said to them, "Let the one among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her."

Again he bent down and wrote on the ground.

And in response, they went away one by one, beginning with the elders. So he was left alone with the woman before him.

Then Jesus straightened up and said to her, "Woman, where are they? Has no one condemned you?"

She replied, "No one, sir." Then Jesus said, "Neither do I condemn you. Go, (and) from now on do not sin any more."

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Augustine (354-430)

Bishop of Hippo (North Africa) and Doctor of the Church

Sermon 13

"Neither do I condemn you"

One of the Psalms says: “Take warning, you judges of the earth” (2:10). Those who judge the earth are kings, governors, princes, judges in the strict sense (…) Let them be warned because those who judge the earth are dealing with earthly things, but it is this woman's business to fear him who is in heaven. They judge those equal to them: man judges man; mortals, mortals; sinners, sinners. So if our Lord causes this divine sentence to reverberate in the midst of these judges: “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone” would not those who judge the earth tremble?

To the Pharisees who, to test him, had dragged a woman caught in adultery to him (…) Jesus said: “Would you stone this woman as the Law prescribes. Very well, then, let whoever among you is without sin cast the first stone”. While questioning them he was writing on the ground to “warn the earth”, but when he gave them this answer he raised his eyes, “he looked on the earth and it trembled” (Ps 103:32). Embarrassed and trembling the Pharisees went away one by one (…)

The sinful woman remained alone with the Savior: the sick woman with the doctor, great wretchedness with great mercy. Looking at the woman Jesus said: “Has no one condemned you?” - “No one, Lord” (…) But she stands before a judge without sin. “Has no one condemned you?” - “No one, Lord, and if you yourself do not condemn me then I am safe”. The Lord responds quietly to this anxiety: “Neither do I condemn you (…) The voice of their conscience prevented your accusers from punishing you; compassion compels me to come to your help”. Reflect on these truths and “take warning, judges of the earth”.

breski1