Lent: Vienna Cathedral Filled Up With Junk (Photos)

During Lent, Vienna Cathedral, Austria, will be an exhibition hall for decadent "art."
Besides the pyjamas in front of the main altar, other objects, produced by a certain Erwin Wurm, were placed all around the church.
They represent things like a man without head and hands, a briefcase or handbag on legs, contorted houses, bent refrigerators, a bed and a walking sausage.
Gloria.tv shows the pictures of the items here. Outside the church is a big hot-water bottle on human feet. The archdiocese wanted to put it in front of the entrance, but the municipality forbad this, probably in order to avoid alienating the tourists.
This forced archdiocese to place the monstrosity in a corner on private grounds belonging to the archdiocese.
