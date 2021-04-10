The Life of Prince Philip | EWTN News Nightly Queen Elizabeth II announced the death of her beloved husband Friday morning. Prince Philip spent more than seven decades along side Elizabeth. Philip … More





Queen Elizabeth II announced the death of her beloved husband Friday morning. Prince Philip spent more than seven decades along side Elizabeth. Philip was born on June 10th, 1921 on the Greek Island of Corfu. He was the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew, the younger brother of the King of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, a descendent of German princes. Like his future wife, Elizabeth, Philip was also a great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria. Philip and Princess Elizabeth announced their engagement on July 10th, 1947 and were married on November 20th of the same year. When Elizabeth's father, King George VI died in 1952, Philip's life changed dramatically. Philip took over management of the royal estates and expanded his travels to all corners of the world, building a role for himself. He announced in May of 2017 that he planned to step back from royal duties, and he stopped scheduling new commitments, after 22,000 royal engagements since his wife's coronation. Philip is survived by the Queen and their four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.