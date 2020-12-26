187. A firm decision

Let's take the firm decision to follow Jesus. He never stops our march or our progress. It gives a feathered step and guides through a serene evolution.We can say once more with the singer of the Psalm:“All goes well for those gracious in lending, who conduct their affairs with justice. They shall never be shaken; the just shall be remembered forever. They shall not fear an ill report; their hearts are steadfast, trusting the Lord.Their hearts are tranquil, without fear, till at last they look down on their foes. Lavishly they give to the poor; their prosperity shall endure forever; their horn shall be exalted in honor.” Psalm 112, verses 5 to 9Let’s receive everything from God to transmit it around us without constraint, freely. It’s very important what is written in this passage. When we share what we receive from God, we never fall! Misfortune doesn’t stick to our backs. We have no reason to fear the difficulties that arise during our passage on earth.With this attitude, we’ll grow in faith, we’ll rely on the Lord, we’ll live the promised inheritance in his justice, his power of Love and we’ll be covered with the glory of the Lord, eternally. Several saints, after their death, were discovered with an incorruptible body. God can lead us this far, in his glory, to the glory saints receive.Book: Up! Let's go!Normand Thomas