Postpartum psychosis is rare. But for those who get it, it can be utterly debilitating

What is postpartum psychosis?

For Gabrielle Micallef, the pregnancy and birth of her first child David was a total breeze.She and her husband Andrew had just returned from an eight-week honeymoon travelling through South America and were overjoyed when they found out they'd soon be parents.But while Gabrielle says those nine months were easy, what was to come would be far more difficult.At first, it was the typical challenges of a newborn. David wasn't sleeping, cried non-stop and fed constantly.But about four weeks after his arrival, Gabrielle started to shut down. She wouldn't drink. She wasn't talking. And no-one could tell what was wrong."I started not trusting my husband. I started to believe that I was being kept under surveillance, that there was a camera behind the clock in my living room," she says.Gabrielle was losing her grasp on reality. She was experiencing something very few mothers go through – but when they do, it can be devastating."I literally believed that my darling husband Andrew and I were being investigated for planning to plot and murder my son.Luckily, a friend who was a doctor saw Gabrielle and Andrew during this period and recognised things weren't right. He urged them to get help.A mental health crisis assessment and treatment team was dispatched to their home in Melbourne.Soon after, Gabrielle was diagnosed with postpartum psychosis; an extremely rare illness that affects one in 1,000 women who have a baby.Postpartum depression, by comparison, affects one in six.Psychosis typically involves confusion and agitation, disturbed mood and delusions or paranoia about the world around you.Postpartum psychosis usually occurs within days of giving birth, but remains a risk during the first six weeks of motherhood.The perinatal period — that's the time between becoming pregnant and six weeks' postpartum — is also when women are at their highest overall risk of developing a psychiatric condition, says psychiatrist Rebecca Hill, head of the medical unit at Adelaide Women's and Children's Hospital."We don't completely know why, but it seems like there's a high number of factors sort of coinciding at that time," Dr Hill says."In particular, obviously, there are massive shifts and changes in ... the different hormones involved in reproduction ... in the immediate postnatal period," she said."So there's something about childbirth that seems to be an exquisitely sensitive trigger for illness in some women."