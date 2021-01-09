Massachusetts Senate Overrides Veto, Passes Extreme Abortion Law Massachusetts lawmakers vote to override their governor’s veto and pass an extreme abortion law in the state – we speak with Myrna … More





Massachusetts lawmakers vote to override their governor’s veto and pass an extreme abortion law in the state – we speak with Myrna Maloney Flynn, president of Massachusetts Citizens for Life, for reaction and why some are calling it the “infanticide act.” ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Massachusetts Senate Overrides Veto, Passes Extreme Abortion LawMassachusetts lawmakers vote to override their governor’s veto and pass an extreme abortion law in the state – we speak with Myrna Maloney Flynn, president of Massachusetts Citizens for Life, for reaction and why some are calling it the “infanticide act.” ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.