In te Domine Speravi – Padre José Maurício Nunes Garcia In thee, O LORD, do I put my trust: let me never be put to confusion. (Ps 71, 1) More

In te Domine Speravi – Padre José Maurício Nunes Garcia

In thee, O LORD, do I put my trust: let me never be put to confusion. (Ps 71, 1)