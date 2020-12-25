Defence Force personnel send Christmas wishes at the end of a very long year | ABC News. After a busy year, which began with the Black Summer bushfire emergency, the men and women of the ADF have … More





After a busy year, which began with the Black Summer bushfire emergency, the men and women of the ADF have sent best wishes to their loved ones. Subscribe:



ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.



For more from ABC News, click here:

Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview:



Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel:

Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/….com/abcnews.au&_fb_noscript=1

Follow ABC News on Instagram:

Follow ABC News on Twitter:



#ABCNews #ABCNewsAustralia Defence Force personnel send Christmas wishes at the end of a very long year | ABC News.After a busy year, which began with the Black Summer bushfire emergency, the men and women of the ADF have sent best wishes to their loved ones. Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCVgO39Bk5sMo66-6o6Spn6Q ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.For more from ABC News, click here: abc.net.au/…=news&utm_campaign=description Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview: iview.abc.net.au/category/news Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel: youtube.com/…annel/UCxcrzzhQDj5zKJbXfIscCtg Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/….com/abcnews.au&_fb_noscript=1Follow ABC News on Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ Follow ABC News on Twitter: twitter.com/abcnews