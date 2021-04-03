Viganò: Bishops Prefer Desertion And Betrayal

They have begun establishing the New World Order under the Covid pretext, however, this has been "planned for decades" both in the state and the Church, Archbishop Viganò told AldoMariaValli.it (April 1).By now, Catholics are "barely tolerated as retrogrades and fanatics." Simultaneously, what was (and still is) the basis of the civilised world for millennia, is being turned into "crimes," and every behaviour against God and nature is "not only licit but obligatory.”For Viganò it's good that the divisions now become clear because the "pacifism" propagated in the past "only serves to disarm the good and set the wicked free to do their iniquitous works.”Viganò explains that Catholics must count on "generals and commanders" who guide them in order to conduct the combat successfully. Given the fact that almost all of them have preferred desertion and betrayal, we can still count on Our Lady.The Old Rite offers for Viganò a glimpse of Heaven amidst the trials of the world while the Novus Ordo is “an obstacle to sanctification" and needs the "clamour of the world" as an indispensable element to banish "silence, prayerful adoration, the sense of the sacred, and the presence of God.”For Viganò the present dispute over who is the reigning Pope serves only to sow division among the good.