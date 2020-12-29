Mystic Nostradamus predicts asteroids and zombies for 2021 While the world still comes to grips with the wild and unpredictable year that was 2020, 2021 is shaping up to be a year of cosmic destructi… More

Mystic Nostradamus predicts asteroids and zombies for 2021



While the world still comes to grips with the wild and unpredictable year that was 2020, 2021 is shaping up to be a year of cosmic destruction and undead super-soldiers. Well, at least according to Nostradamus.



Michel de Nostredame (Nostradamus) was a 16th Century French astrologer and mystic whose puzzling poetry has led people to speculate on the seemingly prophetic nature of his musings



He penned thousands of so-called prophecies about the future during his lifetime in "Les Propheties" (1555) which some have claimed predicted world events.