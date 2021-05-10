Brazil: Evangelicals Vandalise Catholic Church (Pictures)

Our Lady of Remedies Catholic Church in Osaco, greater Sao Paulo area, Brazil, was ransacked, and seven statues smashed on May 3, AngelusNews.com reports.The suspects are two male and two female evangelical teenagers. They broke into the church at 8:30 pm, according to a witness.At 9:30 pm, Father Amauri Baggio heard a noise and left the house to see what was going on at the church. He discovered the perpetrators who ran away. Baggio caught up with them and confronted a man. He answered that they had acted “in the name of Jesus” - but then were able to escape in a bus.The parish will celebrate a Mass of reparation. Over the last few years, the number of attacks against Catholic churches in Brazil has grown exponentially.Only in May, there were two more unrelated vandalism incidents in Catholic Churches in Brazil.