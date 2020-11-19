Bishop elect David Bonnar Mass and Press Conference November 17, 2020 On November 17, 2020 there was a press conference to announce the Bishop-elect David Bonnar as the sixth bishop of Youngstown. … More

On November 17, 2020 there was a press conference to announce the Bishop-elect David Bonnar as the sixth bishop of Youngstown. There was a Mass that followed at the Cathedral of St. Columba.