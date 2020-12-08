Francis Raises Vatican’s Military Spendings

The Vatican has enacted a reform of the 122-men Swiss Guard on December 6 which provided for the promotion of 18 new cadres: 3 lieutenants, 3 sergeants, 4 corporals and 8 deputies.In addition, from 2021 the number of simple soldiers will be increased from 110 to 135 men. The Guard, which exists since the 16th century, is in charge of protecting the Pope and the Apostolic Palace.There were also plans to construct new barracks. Francis agreed only on the condition that the Guard would raise the €50 million necessary for the project on its own, yet a fund-raiser in Switzerland generated “only” 5 million.