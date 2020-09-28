Mont Saint-Michel, Normandy (France)

From the grassy plains of Normandy Mont Saint Michel rises dramatically out of the northern Atlantic.



From the grassy plains of Normandy Mont Saint Michel rises dramatically out of the northern Atlantic.



Natural land bridges connecting it to mainland France and surfaced disappeared over time.



This tidal island started developing in the 6th century and now reaches a staggering height.



A maze of walkways and steep staircases make up much of today's landscape.



The walls of the island have witnessed many battles including the hundred years war.



The site has been used for religious purposes for many centuries.



However the abbey was also a prison for political descenders after the French revolution.



In 1979 it was named the UNESCO world heritage site for its natural and man-made beauty.



Though its physical connection to the mainland is tenuous, its allure is as strong as ever.