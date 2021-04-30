Senior Editor at the Federalist Shares Analysis of President Biden's Speech | EWTN News Nightly Senior editor at the Federalist, Christopher Bedford, joins to share his thoughts on President Joe … More





Senior editor at the Federalist, Christopher Bedford, joins to share his thoughts on President Joe Biden's speech from Wednesday night. There has been some criticism of President Biden for not mentioning the situation at the US border in his speech, Bedford discusses why Biden did not mention it and whether he believes it was smart of him to not do so. Bedford also explains how Biden's remarks played to the average voter. On another note, the Washington Post promoted an article on the USCCB and whether it will press the president to stop receiving Holy Communion. The post said in a tweet, "a rising group of right-wing US Catholic bishops is colliding with a very Catholic president who supports abortion rights." The senior editor at the Federalist tells us what he makes of that tweet and how it was phrased. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Senior Editor at the Federalist Shares Analysis of President Biden's Speech | EWTN News NightlySenior editor at the Federalist, Christopher Bedford, joins to share his thoughts on President Joe Biden's speech from Wednesday night. There has been some criticism of President Biden for not mentioning the situation at the US border in his speech, Bedford discusses why Biden did not mention it and whether he believes it was smart of him to not do so. Bedford also explains how Biden's remarks played to the average voter. On another note, the Washington Post promoted an article on the USCCB and whether it will press the president to stop receiving Holy Communion. The post said in a tweet, "a rising group of right-wing US Catholic bishops is colliding with a very Catholic president who supports abortion rights." The senior editor at the Federalist tells us what he makes of that tweet and how it was phrased. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly