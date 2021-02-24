TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: FEBRUARY 24: MOTHER IRENE/SR. ANNE MARIE (CARMELITES OF THE HOLY FACE), “CONTEMPLATIVE LIFE, CARMELITES & COMBATING COMMUNISM WITH THE HOLY FACE DEVOTION”

“Without monasteries, without the examples of the contemplative religious consecrated to the continual praise of God, the Church will never recover from the present crisis. In order to traverse this present crisis, there must be more monasteries, more souls willing to devote their whole life to prayer and intercession.” Archbishop LefebvreTHE PERSECUTED NUNS, SR. ANNE MARIE & MOTHER IRENE OF THE TRADITIONAL CARMELITES OF THE HOLY FACE (IRELAND) JOIN THE PROGRAM FOR THE FIRST TIME TO DISCUSS THE CONTEMPLATIVE LIFE, CRISIS IN THE CHURCH, IRELAND’S COMMUNISM, THEIR PERSECUTION & THE HOLY FACE DEVOTION.