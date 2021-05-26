Clicks16
Feeding a Roman Legion | Posca & Laridum. Thank you Creative Assembly for sponsoring this video. Pre-order Total War: ROME REMASTERED here: steampowered.com/app/885970/Total_War_ROME_REMASTE…More
Feeding a Roman Legion | Posca & Laridum.
Thank you Creative Assembly for sponsoring this video. Pre-order Total War: ROME REMASTERED here: steampowered.com/app/885970/Total_War_ROME_REMASTERED/
Watch the Hardtack video here: youtube.com/watch?v=oPTdSMOQRnY
Help Support the Channel with Patreon: patreon.com/tastinghistory
Tasting History Merchandise: crowdmade.com/collections/tastinghistory
Follow Tasting History here:
Instagram: instagram.com/tastinghistorywithmaxmiller/
Twitter: twitter.com/tastinghistory1
Tiktok: TastingHistory
Reddit: r/TastingHistory
Discord: discord.com/invite/d7nbEpy
Tasting History's Amazon Wish List: amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/157VLHH7EYU2I?ref_=wl_share
LINKS TO INGREDIENTS & EQUIPMENT**
Sony Alpha 7C Camera: amzn.to/2MQbNTK
Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens: amzn.to/35tjyoW
LINKS TO SOURCES**
Apicius translated by Elisabeth Rosenbaum: amzn.to/3rQdvDq
Food and Drink in Antiquity: A Sourcebook by John F. Donahue: amzn.to/2Q5tL65
The Medical Words of Paulus Aegineta: archive.org/…ofpa01pauluoft/medicalworksofpa01pauluoft_djvu.txt
The Seven Books of Paulus Aegineta: archive.org/details/b21470327_0003
Imperium Romana: imperium-romana.org/uploads/5/9/3/3/5933147/vegetius-roman-army.pdf
Pass-the-Garum.blogspot.com
**Some of the links and other products that appear on this video are from companies which Tasting History will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. Each purchase made from these links will help to support this channel with no additional cost to you. The content in this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
Subtitles: Jose Mendoza
PHOTO CREDITS
Photo taken by user Caliga10's wife., CC BY-SA 3.0 creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/, via Wikimedia Commons
Statue of Hadrian: By Livioandronico2013 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Busts_of_Hadrianus_in_Venice_cropped.jpg
Emperor Caracalla: By Marie-Lan Nguyen (2011), CC BY 2.5, wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Caracalla_MAN_Napoli_Inv6033_n01.jpg
Scipio Aemilianus: By Carole Raddato from FRANKFURT, Germany - CC BY-SA 2.0, wikimedia.org/…Palazzo_Massimo_alle_Terme,_Rome_(31479801364).jpg
Roman Legionaries in tight formation: By Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr, CC BY-SA 2.0 fr, wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Roman_Legionaries-MGR_Lyon-IMG_1050.JPG
Vitellius: By Unknown artist - Jastrow (2008), CC BY 2.5, wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Pseudo-Vitellius_Louvre_MR684.jpg
MUSIC
Achilles - Strings by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html
Artist: incompetech.com
#tastinghistory #ancientrome #posca
Thank you Creative Assembly for sponsoring this video. Pre-order Total War: ROME REMASTERED here: steampowered.com/app/885970/Total_War_ROME_REMASTERED/
Watch the Hardtack video here: youtube.com/watch?v=oPTdSMOQRnY
Help Support the Channel with Patreon: patreon.com/tastinghistory
Tasting History Merchandise: crowdmade.com/collections/tastinghistory
Follow Tasting History here:
Instagram: instagram.com/tastinghistorywithmaxmiller/
Twitter: twitter.com/tastinghistory1
Tiktok: TastingHistory
Reddit: r/TastingHistory
Discord: discord.com/invite/d7nbEpy
Tasting History's Amazon Wish List: amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/157VLHH7EYU2I?ref_=wl_share
LINKS TO INGREDIENTS & EQUIPMENT**
Sony Alpha 7C Camera: amzn.to/2MQbNTK
Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens: amzn.to/35tjyoW
LINKS TO SOURCES**
Apicius translated by Elisabeth Rosenbaum: amzn.to/3rQdvDq
Food and Drink in Antiquity: A Sourcebook by John F. Donahue: amzn.to/2Q5tL65
The Medical Words of Paulus Aegineta: archive.org/…ofpa01pauluoft/medicalworksofpa01pauluoft_djvu.txt
The Seven Books of Paulus Aegineta: archive.org/details/b21470327_0003
Imperium Romana: imperium-romana.org/uploads/5/9/3/3/5933147/vegetius-roman-army.pdf
Pass-the-Garum.blogspot.com
**Some of the links and other products that appear on this video are from companies which Tasting History will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. Each purchase made from these links will help to support this channel with no additional cost to you. The content in this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
Subtitles: Jose Mendoza
PHOTO CREDITS
Photo taken by user Caliga10's wife., CC BY-SA 3.0 creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/, via Wikimedia Commons
Statue of Hadrian: By Livioandronico2013 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Busts_of_Hadrianus_in_Venice_cropped.jpg
Emperor Caracalla: By Marie-Lan Nguyen (2011), CC BY 2.5, wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Caracalla_MAN_Napoli_Inv6033_n01.jpg
Scipio Aemilianus: By Carole Raddato from FRANKFURT, Germany - CC BY-SA 2.0, wikimedia.org/…Palazzo_Massimo_alle_Terme,_Rome_(31479801364).jpg
Roman Legionaries in tight formation: By Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr, CC BY-SA 2.0 fr, wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Roman_Legionaries-MGR_Lyon-IMG_1050.JPG
Vitellius: By Unknown artist - Jastrow (2008), CC BY 2.5, wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Pseudo-Vitellius_Louvre_MR684.jpg
MUSIC
Achilles - Strings by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html
Artist: incompetech.com
#tastinghistory #ancientrome #posca