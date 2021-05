Feeding a Roman Legion | Posca & Laridum.Thank you Creative Assembly for sponsoring this video. Pre-order Total War: ROME REMASTERED here: steampowered.com/app/885970/Total_War_ROME_REMASTERED/ Watch the Hardtack video here: youtube.com/watch?v=oPTdSMOQRnY Help Support the Channel with Patreon: patreon.com/tastinghistory Tasting History Merchandise: crowdmade.com/collections/tastinghistory Follow Tasting History here:Instagram: instagram.com/tastinghistorywithmaxmiller/ Twitter: twitter.com/tastinghistory1 Tiktok: TastingHistoryReddit: r/TastingHistoryDiscord: discord.com/invite/d7nbEpy Tasting History's Amazon Wish List: amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/157VLHH7EYU2I?ref_=wl_share LINKS TO INGREDIENTS & EQUIPMENT**Sony Alpha 7C Camera: amzn.to/2MQbNTK Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens: amzn.to/35tjyoW LINKS TO SOURCES**Apicius translated by Elisabeth Rosenbaum: amzn.to/3rQdvDq Food and Drink in Antiquity: A Sourcebook by John F. Donahue: amzn.to/2Q5tL65 The Medical Words of Paulus Aegineta: archive.org/…ofpa01pauluoft/medicalworksofpa01pauluoft_djvu.txt The Seven Books of Paulus Aegineta: archive.org/details/b21470327_0003 Imperium Romana: imperium-romana.org/uploads/5/9/3/3/5933147/vegetius-roman-army.pdf Pass-the-Garum.blogspot.com**Some of the links and other products that appear on this video are from companies which Tasting History will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. Each purchase made from these links will help to support this channel with no additional cost to you. The content in this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.Subtitles: Jose MendozaPHOTO CREDITSPhoto taken by user Caliga10's wife., CC BY-SA 3.0 creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ , via Wikimedia CommonsStatue of Hadrian: By Livioandronico2013 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Busts_of_Hadrianus_in_Venice_cropped.jpg Emperor Caracalla: By Marie-Lan Nguyen (2011), CC BY 2.5, wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Caracalla_MAN_Napoli_Inv6033_n01.jpg Scipio Aemilianus: By Carole Raddato from FRANKFURT, Germany - CC BY-SA 2.0, wikimedia.org/…Palazzo_Massimo_alle_Terme,_Rome_(31479801364).jpg Roman Legionaries in tight formation: By Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr, CC BY-SA 2.0 fr, wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Roman_Legionaries-MGR_Lyon-IMG_1050.JPG Vitellius: By Unknown artist - Jastrow (2008), CC BY 2.5, wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Pseudo-Vitellius_Louvre_MR684.jpg MUSICAchilles - Strings by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Source: incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html Artist: incompetech.com