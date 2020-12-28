This goes against Jesus words Matt 10: 37 says the Lord:



"37. 'No one who loves father or mother to me is worthy of me. No one who loves son or daughter to me is worthy of me."



There's nothing else more truthful than this, so where is that book leading people to? I personally would not be interested in reading something twisted that will lead people outside of our Lord's teachings.



Today the … More

This goes against Jesus words Matt 10: 37 says the Lord:



"37. 'No one who loves father or mother to me is worthy of me. No one who loves son or daughter to me is worthy of me."



There's nothing else more truthful than this, so where is that book leading people to? I personally would not be interested in reading something twisted that will lead people outside of our Lord's teachings.



Today the kind of Gospel presented to us is human centered not God centered. Watch what you read, best to read the bible, and the sound teachings of the traditional church. God Bless.