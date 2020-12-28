Clicks60
Normand Thomas
The one who loves his brother and his sister, his mother and his father and all humans, place himself in God’s family.

Normand Thomas
Scapular, I rejoice in the Lord, you're exactly accurate. But we must mostly let ourselves be Loved by God.
Normand Thomas
Tearlach, it's the same idea, but put positively. With God who's Love, we accept his Love to pass through our heart into our family, friends, and humanity's hearts. God is Love. That's it. So, still, love starts with God's Love.
tearlach
This goes against Jesus words Matt 10: 37 says the Lord:

"37. 'No one who loves father or mother to me is worthy of me. No one who loves son or daughter to me is worthy of me."

There's nothing else more truthful than this, so where is that book leading people to? I personally would not be interested in reading something twisted that will lead people outside of our Lord's teachings.

Today the …More
Today the kind of Gospel presented to us is human centered not God centered. Watch what you read, best to read the bible, and the sound teachings of the traditional church. God Bless.
Scapular
Just love God with Jesus’s love and everything else will follow.
