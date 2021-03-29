280. With the heart

According to John, the Apostles went to Jesus without asking too many questions about him. They followed him with their heart. Andrew says to his brother Simon:“We found the Messiah.” John, chapter 1, verse 41Jesus looks at him and changes his name immediately:“‘You are Simon the son of John; you will be called Kephas’ (which is translated Peter).” John, chapter 1, verse 42Simon, who becomes Peter, has no idea of what Jesus has just said to him or how deeply he has entered his life. He accepts this change of name without recrimination, without saying a word.Jesus reaches Peter while Peter reaches for Jesus. What a happy exchange! And Peter knows nothing of what will follow. He doesn’t know that he will be the First Pope of human history, that the Church of Christ will extend to the most distant lands, to the universe, right up till now.Mother Teresa of Calcutta, when she began to walk with Jesus, could not know that she would find a convent, less she knew that she would watch and pray next to the dying in Calcutta, Asia.We surely don’t know what the Lord has in store for us and the mission he will lead us into when we say “yes” to him. We may not have the same mission as Teresa. Yet we have the freedom to say “yes” to the Lord.Like Mary and Joseph, let’s say “yes” to Jesus.During our passage in this world, until the fulfillment of our salvation, let’s enter our heart and leap into the Love of God.Book: Let’s love GodNormand Thomas