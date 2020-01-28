Clicks 30

Mass For Shut Ins Presentation of the Lord February 2, 2020

fatherjeffrey 1 20 hours ago

Mass For Shut Ins for the feast of the Presentation of the Lord February 2, 2020. Fr. Jack Lavelle, celebrant; Tom McCarthy, lector.

