A 55-page report published earlier this week says China's abuses of the Uyghur religious minority meets the definition of a genocide. The report says China's Communist government has created a massive network of internment camps for re-education and terrorism prevention of the Uyghur Muslims. It "concludes that the People's Republic of China bears State responsibility for committing genocide against the Uyghur [people] in breach of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide based on an extensive review of the available evidence and application of international law to the evidence of the facts on the ground." Chinese government officials have denied the accusations. Author of 'The Coming Collapse of China' and 'The Great U.S.-China Tech War,' Gordon Chang, joins to tell us what he knows about the report. Gordon explains whether anything is being done about the treatment of the Uyghur population in China and what needs to happen, specifically on the part of the Biden administration. This week, an effort to possibly boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing was reported on, Gordon discusses that movement and how likely it is to happen. A report from the Associated Press says the Communist Party is seeking to rejuvenate China, the author shares how those efforts affect future US-China relations. It was also reported that China is laundering money for the drug cartels in Mexico. Gordon tells us what he knows about this issue and what that means for the US.