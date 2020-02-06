Francis' New Interview Book: “Celibacy Is Decisive Grace”

“I am convinced that celibacy is a gift, a grace, and following in the footsteps of Paul VI, John Paul II and Benedict XVI, I strongly feel an obligation to think of celibacy as a decisive grace that characterises the Latin Catholic Church. I repeat: It is a grace.”
Francis makes this remark to Father Luigi Maria Epicoco in the new interview book on St John Paul II entitled “San Giovanni Paolo Magno” ("St. John Paul the Great").
Regarding female ordination, Francis answered that “the question is no longer open for discussion because John Paul II's pronouncement was definitive.”
On gender theory, Francis makes “right away” an exception for practicing homosexuals who should be accompanied and treated with pastoral care.
Only the rest of gender theory is for him “dangerous” and aiming at erasing all distinctions between men and women thus destroying “at its roots” God's most basic plan for human beings.
What I would like to know is, what Francis wishes to be understood to mean by accompaniment and pastoral care that is different from what it has always meant particularly regarding practicing homosexuals. Because there are many instances of blatant "in your face" blasphemous displays in the U.S. "accompanying" the celebration of Mass. I don't know one that has been publicly denounced by a pastor or bishop. That's not accompaniment or pastoral care. That is cowardice, the opposite of accompaniment and care, while the church is steam-rolled into oblivion.