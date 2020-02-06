Francis' New Interview Book: “Celibacy Is Decisive Grace”

What I would like to know is, what Francis wishes to be understood to mean by accompaniment and pastoral care that is different from what it has always meant particularly regarding practicing homosexuals. Because there are many instances of blatant "in your face" blasphemous displays in the U.S. "accompanying" the celebration of Mass. I don't know one that has been publicly denounced by a pastor … More

What I would like to know is, what Francis wishes to be understood to mean by accompaniment and pastoral care that is different from what it has always meant particularly regarding practicing homosexuals. Because there are many instances of blatant "in your face" blasphemous displays in the U.S. "accompanying" the celebration of Mass. I don't know one that has been publicly denounced by a pastor or bishop. That's not accompaniment or pastoral care. That is cowardice, the opposite of accompaniment and care, while the church is steam-rolled into oblivion.