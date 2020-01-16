Lebanon – Melchite music liturgy 2

Ordinary Megalynàrion of the Divine Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom Àxiòn estìn (I plagal mode) Composed by the Basilian Choueirite Father Gibrael Abi Chdid (1890-1955) in the 1950s. Choir of the … More

Ordinary Megalynàrion of the Divine Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom Àxiòn estìn (I plagal mode) Composed by the Basilian Choueirite Father Gibrael Abi Chdid (1890-1955) in the 1950s. Choir of the Music School “Santo Stefano il Melode” of Antelias-Rabwe (Beirut, Lebanon). Director: Bachir Al Osta. The expression Melchite liturgical chant (from the word malko, which in western Aramaic and Syriac means “king”) indicates the liturgical musical heritage of the Orthodox Christians of Byzantine rite and Arabic language in the patriarchates of Alexandria, Antioch and Jerusalem dating back to the fifth century. Girolamo Garofalo writes in the introductory notes to this concert that all these churches share the same historical roots, the same area of geographical diffusion and the same characteristics of the respective liturgical-musical traditions. The Melchites are a religious community made up overall, among Catholics and Orthodox, of about three million of faithful, of which only about a third though live in the Middle East (mainly in Syria and Lebanon) while the rest belong to the so-called “diaspora” (United States, Canada, South America, Australia, Europe and Africa). Thus, a minority, but one that has an illustrious history and is still today the repository of a fairly significant spiritual, liturgical and musical tradition. The current tradition of the Melchite liturgical chant does not differ substantially from the Byzantine-Greek one, as it was handed down after the Constantinopolitan, neo-Byzantine reform inaugurated by Chrysantos of Madytos in 1814. However, the liturgical texts are translated from the Greek to the Arabic and the chant contains a number of original elements in the vocal style and in the ornamentation. Lyrics: It truly is right to proclaim you blessed, oh Deipara, always blessed and all immaculate, and mother of our God. We glorify you, who are more honourable than the Cherubs and incomparably more glorious than the Seraphs, you, who without corruption gave birth to the Word God, you, real Mother of God. Concert held on the occasion of “Voice and sound of prayer 3”, Melchite Liturgical Chant, conceived by Girolamo Garofalo, promoted by the Intercultural Institute for Comparative Music Studies. Fondazione Giorgio Cini, Venice, 5 December 2012 More info on this event: www.cini.it/…/voice-and-sound… Filming, sound recording, editing, and post-production: Ivan Battain (Fondazione Scuola di San Giorgio) www.cini.it/…/comparative-mus…