What is Hinduism?Hinduism, the religion of over a billion people, is the world’s oldest religion and the most confusing one to non-Hindus. It makes billions of people around the world ask, What is Hinduism? Some say it isn’t even a religion, more a way of life. Hindus themselves call it Sanātana Dharma, the eternal tradition. So what is Hinduism, does YOLO apply to them, and who is that elephant god?Hinduism is the world's oldest active religion. It's the result of the merging of the ancient Indus Valley civilisation and nomads that came into India around 1500BC. Some scholars say it could even go back many more thousands of years.Hinduism has a long long history. But today we'll be focusing just on the core beliefs of Hindus because I don't have the willpower to animate a 3-hour video.Hinduism is so diverse, so deep, and means so many different things to different people. Learning even the basics of this fascinating and ancient religion gives us an insight into the worldview of over a billion people.