Bishop Schneider Makes an Attempt To Teach Francis Catholic Religion

In Francis’ prayer to Abraham pronounced at his Iraq visit in March, there is "a lot of confusion," Bishop Athanasius Schneider told the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima on April 16 (video below),
“Christians, Jews and Muslims are not the same children of Abraham,” he stresses. Jews are according to Schneider "biological descendants" of Abraham, and also some Arabs, “But the Christians, the Church, are the true children of Abraham by Faith.”
Schneider repeats the truism that according to the Gospel only those are true children of Abraham who believe in Christ.
Therefore, he calls it “a betrayal of the Gospel” to say that the modern Jews and Moslems have the same faith like the Christians and have in Abraham the same father, “We cannot change the Gospel in order to be politically correct.”
Schneider tries to make Francis understand that Christ demands from the entire humanity to believe that he is the Son of God, because “whoever refuses to believe in the Son won't see life, but the wrath of God remains on him.” (John 3,36).
