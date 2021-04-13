295. To love with Jesus

John is so interesting. He tells us:“Beloved, let us love one another, let us love one another, because love is of God; everyone who loves is begotten by God and knows God.” 1 John, chapter 4, verse 7To love keeps us on the road with God, since God is Love. Love is from him and never from us. God Loves in us and through us our family and our friends. To discover that it is God who Loves is to recognize what we can transmit to our surroundings.To love is the treasure, the unheard-of riches of the Heart of God. And this treasure, God offers it all to us. He wishes for us to accept and appreciate his gift (giving).Nothing is easier for God than touching hearts, but there is nothing more difficult for us because we often block Love. Love is on everyone’s lips, but often abused because many of us do not allow Love to Love. We try to love in God’s place.The degree of love passed from person to person varies. We observe that there is more or less love flowing between us. Well, it is difficult to measure it.We need Jesus to love. May Jesus be the Love in our life and Love the world through our words, our actions, but also by our silence and our prayers. His Love is always perfect. All opportunities are good to let God Love us.Let’s find the means that allow us to let the Love of God flow. Only Jesus can Love without measure in us and overflow toward all people.We have nothing to lose and everything to gain by welcoming Jesus into our lives. He will transform us with respect, slowly and surely.Let’s dare to receive Jesus in our life. Let’s concede to Jesus his right to Love.Book: Let's be LovedNormand Thomas