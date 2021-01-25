Demographic Suicide in the West and half the world: Either more births or catastrophe?

This book deals with one of the most dangerous social patterns of our time: the insufficient birth rate in Western countries and many others, the consequences of having so few children, and the causes and possible solutions. With fewer babies every year, to warn that society is on the way to extinction is not an unfounded, over-frightening prophecy. It is simple math, of the kind a ten-year-old child can handle.And before disappearing, an infertile society is bound for population loss, increased aging, economic and affective impoverishment, a replacement of genuine democracy by gerontocracy, and a loss of relevance in the international/geopolitical arena.