« Anyone who loves Me will obey My teaching.My Father will love them, and We will cometo them and make Our home with them. »(John 14, 23)God loves us and asks usto love Him back, andto love our neighbor ...To respond to His love, so...!He talks to us continuallyand always comes to us.Often times we let Him speak alone.We even just leave Himto love us passively.I believe that every lover prefers to avoidmonologues and one-ways ...Love without end …Remember that Jesus is firsta mad lover of each of us.He wants our heart!He asks us to love Him, in return.Let's talk to Him and love Him, back.Yes, let's talk to Him and love Him,but with His Heart and His Spirit!« ... Your love in the Spirit... »(Colossians 1, 8)(L.C.)