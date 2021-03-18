« Anyone who loves Me will obey My teaching.
My Father will love them, and We will come
to them and make Our home with them. »
(John 14, 23)
God loves us and asks us
to love Him back, and
to love our neighbor ...
To respond to His love, so...!
He talks to us continually
and always comes to us.
Often times we let Him speak alone.
We even just leave Him
to love us passively.
I believe that every lover prefers to avoid
monologues and one-ways ...
Love without end …
Remember that Jesus is first
a mad lover of each of us.
He wants our heart!
He asks us to love Him, in return.
Let's talk to Him and love Him, back.
Yes, let's talk to Him and love Him,
but with His Heart and His Spirit!
« ... Your love in the Spirit... »
(Colossians 1, 8)
(L.C.)
