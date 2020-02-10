Uffizi Gallery Florence: The gallery you never forget

Uffizi Gallery is one of the most famous galleries in the world and is located in the Italian city of Florence. It is the most important step in the city which will give you the experience of the renaissance period through its art and architecture. You will know about the evolution of renaissance and its artistic styles.
You will find the Uffizi Gallery museum in the area of Piazza Signoria in Florence. In the renaissance period, it was built for the purpose of official work for the Florentine administration. (Thus the name Uffizi, means Gallery). Later it was opened for the public in 1581 when the incredible artworks of Italian artists like Alfonso Parigi, Michalangelo, Bernardo and Buotalenti were added to the Uffizi gallery museum.
