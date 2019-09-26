Brazil’s president slams socialism, defends sovereignty in hard-hitting UN address

Brazil’s president slammed socialism as a death-dealing ideology and defended his country’s sovereignty over the Amazon rainforest in a hard-hitting address at the United Nations on Monday. “We are … More

Brazil’s president slammed socialism as a death-dealing ideology and defended his country’s sovereignty over the Amazon rainforest in a hard-hitting address at the United Nations on Monday.



“We are not here to erase nationalities and overrule sovereignty in the name of an abstract ‘global interest,’” Bolsonaro said during general debate at the 74th U.N. general assembly.



“This is not the Global Interest Organization! This is the United Nations organization. And so it must remain-”



“When it comes to matters related to climate, democracy, human rights, to the equality of rights and duties between men and women and many others, all we need to do is contemplate the truth, following John 8:32,” Bolsonaro said. “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”



“Over the past few decades, we let ourselves be seduced by ideologies that sought not truth, but absolute power” and “settled in the domains of culture, education, and communications, dominating the media, universities, and schools,” Bolsonaro said