Saint Sebastian - January 20

Irapuato
breski1 (c. 257-c. 288) St. Sebastian was an officer in the Roman army, esteemed even by the heathen as a good soldier, and honored by the Church ever since as a champion of Jesus Christ. Born at Narbonne (France), Sebastian came to Rome about the … [More]
Saints of the Day:
Fabian, Pope (Optional Memorial)
Sebastian (Optional Memorial)

Ascla of Antinoe
Basil Anthony Marie Moreau
Basilides the Senator
Bassus the Senator
Benedict Ricasoli
Bernardo of Poncelli
Cyprian Michael Iwene Tansi
Daniel of Cambron
Didier of Thérouanne
Eusebius the Senator
Eustochia Calafato
Euthymius the Great
Eutyches the Senator
Fechin of Fobhar
Francesco Paoli
Henry of Uppsalla
Jeroni Fábregas Camí
Maria Cristina dell’Immacolata Concezione
Molagga of Fermoy
Neophytus of Nicaea
Stephen Min Kuk-ka
Wulfsi

Manchán of Lemanaghan
Ursula Haider
