Finally, A bishop speaking out against forced abortion in UK

Eva
March4LifeUK on Twitter: "Bishop John Keenan appeals all to sign the CitizenGo petition: British judge ordering mother to have an #abortion and directly appeals to the Health Secretary @MattHancock …More
