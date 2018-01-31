Antifa and Catholic politician, Watch what Mogg does

Clicks880Antifa and Catholic politician, Watch what Mogg does
Clicks880
Jacob Rees-Mogg speech disrupted by hard left AntiFa at University of West England.
Write a comment …
@Saebisch it is certainly somewhat comparable but its roots are found in the SPD, I think 1918,f.
It was foundet to fight the "right" sozialist party of A.Hitler even with use of violent means.
Today Antifa seems to be the executive arm for left directed political aims:
www.pi-news.net/…/muenchens-rote-…
www.berliner-kurier.de/spd-und-gruene-…
It was foundet to fight the "right" sozialist party of A.Hitler even with use of violent means.
Today Antifa seems to be the executive arm for left directed political aims:
www.pi-news.net/…/muenchens-rote-…
www.berliner-kurier.de/spd-und-gruene-…
Like
a quick 9mm to the knee will quiet them down and you can easily carry on the conversation from there.
I wonder at the lack of self-awareness in these young people. 'Anti-fascists' behaving exactly like fascists. Of course the 'left' and the 'right' are near cousins, both children of the enlightenment, and as children of the 'liberal' enlightenment intolerant of those who do not agree with them.
Bless them hiding behind sunglasses and scarfs. If only mummy and daddy could see them.