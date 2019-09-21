Abortionist who kept more than 2,000 baby remains had a suspended license

The White House, Vice President Pence and local lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the discovery of more than 2,000 baby remains at the home of abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer. … More

The White House, Vice President Pence and local lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the discovery of more than 2,000 baby remains at the home of abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer. Republican Indiana State Senator Liz Brown breaks down what we know about Dr. Klopfer, whose license to perform abortions was suspended in Indiana in 2016.