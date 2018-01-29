Language

Bill Nye "the Science Guy" attempts to defend abortion

Jungerheld
Don Reto Nay
@aderito: We don't even have to tell them that there is baby in the belly. Just tell them that there is "nothing" there (according to their opinion). Now, if there is "nothing" there, why do they take action and go for an abortion. "Nothing" does not need an abortion.
aderito
We can not tell somebody what to do about abortion .? when it comes to a human babe that can not defend himself ,yes we can ,,we can remind people that there is a baby in the belly and its the best not to abort and there is help available
Jungerheld
I love the last line: "...My mother was a woman, as an example. They're everywhere." Huh?
mccallansteve
One in a very long line of phonys
Hugh N. Cry
Pseudo-science fella
Don Reto Nay
Disgusting guy, although his name (Nye) sounds like "Nay". Gosh, he really believes that he is clever .
