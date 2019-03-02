The Dominican Friars: Preaching a Culture of Life

During the March for Life, hundreds of thousands marched on Washington D.C. to stand up for the right to life of the unborn child. Every marcher had their own story and reason and for marching. … More

During the March for Life, hundreds of thousands marched on Washington D.C. to stand up for the right to life of the unborn child. Every marcher had their own story and reason and for marching. Among these were our own Dominican friars, marching and praying for a culture of life.