Pagan cry of ‘Mother Earth’ enters St. Peter’s Basilica for Amazon Synod’s opening Mass

A group of special guests at the Opening Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for the Pan-Amazonian Synod staged a strange protest as soon as Pope Francis’ back was turned.

The predominantly female group included indigenous people in face-paint and feather headdresses as well as Latin Americans of European descent in casual clothing. When Mass had ended and the Argentinian pontiff had processed from St. Peter’s Basilica, the group began to chant and sing. Before police managed to usher them down the aisle, they unfurled a banner reading (in Italian):

“Synod on the Amazon: Listen to the cry of the Mother Earth and peoples and become a prophetic Church.”