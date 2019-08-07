Gloria.tv Interview: Francis Is a Logical Consequence of Modernism The Church crisis, which today is - quote - "particularly terrible", did not begin with Pope Francis, the New York historian John … More

The Church crisis, which today is - quote - "particularly terrible", did not begin with Pope Francis, the New York historian John Rao said in an interview with Gloria.tv. Rao explains that modernism unfolds in logical steps. Francis stands at the end of this chain, not at its beginning. The presently visible consequences of the crisis were already predicted by Catholic thinkers in the 1920s and 30s, Rao explains.



Francis' Ideas Have Been Invented 100 Years Ago



Rao found that already in the 1920s and 30s Modernist writings were spreading the ideas which Francis now wants to implement through the Amazon Synod. For instance, the French Dominican Marie-Dominique Chenu wrote almost a century ago that the Church must recognize the voice of the Holy Spirit in the energetic, pagan forces which the Church encounters in mission areas. Accordingly, mission should re-defined, meaning that the Church does no longer convert the heathen, but listens to what the Holy Spirit allegedly says through them.



The Present Church Crisis Is Unique



The historian knows of no historic Church crisis comparable to the present situation. During the Arian confusion in the 4th century, the average Catholic was not affected in the same way as today. Rao considers that the Reformation is somewhat comparable to today’s mess. But the Reformation was geographically limited and contained by the Church. In contrast, today’s Church is engaging around the globe in a process of self-dissolution. Such a thing has never existed before, Rao explains.



The Church Is Running Out of People



Rao is unable to answer the sociological question of what people will enable the Church to carry on. Forty years ago, he recounts, his students were attending the Church and were also donating to the Church. But this is no longer the case. Rao believes that the Church would continue to exist, but as it looks now, not as a source of influence. Quote: "The Church eats itself alive".



New Seminarians Eager for the Old Mass



Rao places a decisive and great hope in the young seminarians. The seminaries of the USA, even the diocesan seminaries, are much better than fifty years ago. Today's seminarians, at least in New York, are eager to celebrate the Traditional Rite. The same applies to the seminarians in the Pontifical North-American College in Rome.