Language

Clicks
613
St. Genevieve, Virgin (c. 422 - 512) - January 3

Irapuato
The majority of the relics of St. Genevieve were publicly burnt during the French Revolution, but some small surviving pieces, as well as the rock her tomb rested on, are enshrined at St-Étienne-du-Mont. The church itself on the Montagne Sainte-… [More]
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Irapuato
SAINT GENEVIEVE Virgin (c. 422-512) - January 3
Genevieve was born at Nanterre, near Paris. St. Germanus, when passing through, specially noticed a little shepherdess, and predicted her future sanctity. At seven years of age she made a vow of perpetual chastity.
After the death of her parents, Paris became her abode; but she often travelled on works of mercy, which, by the gifts of prophecy and miracles, she unfailingly performed. At one time she was cruelly persecuted: her enemies, … [More]
Like
More