Life of Saint Anthony: June 13 - Pray for us

SaintAnthonyofMessenger (1195 – June 13, 1231) The gospel call to leave everything and follow Christ was the rule of Anthony’s life. Over and over again, God called him to something new in his … More
Saints of the Day:
Our Lady of Tears
Our Lady of the Cave
—blessed-achilleo-of-alexandria/
blessed-alfonso…
blessed-anthony-of-ilbenstadt/
saint-aquilina/
saint-augustino-phan-viet-huy/
catholicsaints.info/saint-aventino-of-arbusto/
catholicsaints.info/saint-damhnade/
catholicsaints.info/saint-diodorus-of-emesa/
catholicsaints.info/saint-eulogius-… More
13 June – Solemnity of St Anthony all the celebrations will be streamed live.
www.santantonio.org/…/holy-masses-str…
8:00am: Holy Mass presided over by the Rector, Fr. Oliviero Svanera
10:00am: Holy Mass for subscribers of the ‘Messenger of Saint Anthony’
11:00am: Pontifical Holy Mass presided over by the Bishop of Padua, His Eminence Msgr. Claudio Cipolla
5:00pm: Solemn Holy … More
