Pachamama idols thrown into the Tiber river!

Eva
51
Monday 21st of October. Rome. Pachamama Pope Francis Amazonsynode
Knights Of Christendom shares this.
De Profundis
This view makes my day
Tesa
Bravo Cristeros! There is still one remaining in the Synod Hall under the protection of Francis. Can a Swiss Guard show some mercy and do the same to the last Pachamama standing?
Tesa
Hello and Goodbye Pachamama. The Romans don’t care for you as much as Francis' church.
Fischl
rolling home
Fischl
on their way home
