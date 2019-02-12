Language

Clicks
840
No harm done, right? NO COLLUSION between Trump and Russia.

DefendTruth 5 1
Robby Starbuck on Twitter: "Breaking News on @MSNBC: Senate Democrats agree that the bipartisan Senate Intelligence investigation found NO COLLUSION between @realDonaldTrump and Russia.
JTLiuzza
"Rump" and Russia? Are you trying to be cute?
aderito
The Dems will try to find something else to get Trump out of the office
De Profundis
Europe's economy is collapsing.
Growth since 2009: China 139%; India 96%; US 34%. Eurozone -2%.
GrannyG
And Europe's citizens are beginning to revolt, are beginning to resent the immigrants turning their countries upside down. Humanitarian assistance can only go so far.
Lisi Sterndorfer
Cardinal Richelieu somehow describing hate speech laws, even though he died in the 17th Century.
