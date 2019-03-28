Infights in the Vatican’s Modernist Establishment

Seven years ago, Benedict XVI introduced the monthly insert “Woman, Church, World” (Donne, Chiesa, Mondo) in the Italian edition of the Osservatore Romano. He entrusted it to a group of 11 feminist … More

Seven years ago, Benedict XVI introduced the monthly insert “Woman, Church, World” (Donne, Chiesa, Mondo) in the Italian edition of the Osservatore Romano. He entrusted it to a group of 11 feminist women lead by Lucetta Scaraffia. They resigned on Tuesday quoting differences with the Osservatore’s director, Andrea Monda. This is the Vatican’s third media scandal in three months. In December, the director of the Osservatore, Gian Maria Vian was brusquely replaced. Two weeks later Francis’ press-speakers Burke and Garcia Ovejero had to leave.



S caraffia published in the anti-Catholic oligarch daily La Repubblica a letter to Pope Francis explaining her resignation vaguely with a – quote – “mistrust” and “delegitimisation.” The true reason: Scaraffia tried recently to hype an alleged priestly abuse scandal against nuns. This attempt never went off the ground. But the Osservatore published an article by Monica Mondo criticizing a film that claimed to show abuses of nuns. This angered Scaraffia. Left-wingers are known for not tolerating opposite views.



Scaraffia’s group was closely related to the monastic community in Bose, Northern Italy, one of the most modernist groups in Italy. Their founder, Enzo Bianchi, is pro-gay, an enthusiastic supporter of Amoris Laetitia and a hero of the anti-Church media. In 2017 Pope Francis wanted to make Bianchi a cardinal. But this was tied to the condition that Bianchi would become a priest or bishop. He refused.



The director of the Osservatore Romano , Andrea Monda, refused Scaraffia’s accusations. He confirms that her group worked in “total freedom” and “autonomy”. And: There was no attempt to influence them in any way. He points out that the budget has been fully confirmed and the diffusion of the insert in other languages has been guaranteed despite the general need to contain the costs of the Vatican.